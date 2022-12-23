Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in Northern Areas and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

However, dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar and Kashmir region during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad two degree centigrade, Murree, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad three, Lahore eight, Karachi eleven, Quetta minus two and Gilgit minus five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag, Shopian, Jammu, Pulwama and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian minus one degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus nine while Pulwama and Baramula minus two degree centigrade.