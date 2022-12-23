Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man was kidnapped for ransom while armed dacoits snatched a vehicle, mobile phone and other valuables on gunpoint from another man in different localities of the district here on Thursday, informed sources. Police have registered FIRs against accused and began investigation, they said. According to sources, Sultan Mehmood, a resident of Sirsoba Shah, approached officials of Police Station Kallar Syedan and lodged a complaint stating his younger brother Changez Akhter went to Sangral to meet Khurram who had our land for cultivation. He said his brother could not reach home back and was kidnapped by unknown persons demanding Rs 100,000,000 as ransom for his release. He asked the police to register case and to recover his brother. In the second incident, four armed dacoits snatched a precious vehicle, mobile phone and other documents from a doctor namely Azhar Raffique in Barhama Bahter, the limits of Police Station Saddar Wah Cantt on gunpoint and fled from the scene, they said. Sources added police registered case and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.