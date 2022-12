Share:

SARGODHA - A man was killed in a road accident at Sarae Muhajir, in the limits of Mankeera police station on Thursday. Police said that Muham­mad Arslan (44) r/o Man­keera area was going to Bhakkar by a car when his four-wheeler collided with a rashly driven truck near link road due to dense fog. He died on the spot. Res­cue-1122 team along with police reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for neces­sary legal formalities.