RAWALPINDI - An official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi has been suspended on charges of corruption, inefficiency and misconduct here on Thursday, informed sources. The suspended official has been identified as Muhammad Ilyas Khan, Mali (BS-05), Services Branch. A notification in this regard was issued by Chief Officer of MCR, they said. According to sources, Vice Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Rawalpindi Division Sajid Ali Qureshi, while taking notice of a video went viral on social media showing Muhammad Ilyas Khan receiving bribe from a hand push cart owner, contacted Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and CEO MCR and brought the matter in their notices