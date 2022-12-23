Share:

KARACHI- Special Court-Banking on Thursday ordered initiating proceedings to declare four accused including former DC Naushehro Feroz as proclaimed offenders. The court issued orders during hearing of Rs three billion Sukkur-Hyderabad M-6 Motorway land acquisition scam. The court ordered publication of advertisements in newspapers for arrest of the absconders. The court also directed the FIA investigation officer to submit details of the property of the accused. Earlier, on Friday a court approved four-day remand of accused arrested in connection with the M6 land acquisition scandal. Accused Aziz Ansari, Rustam Khoso, Shafique Soomro, Sajjad Memon and others were produced before an anti-corruption court. The court while granting four days remand of the accused ordered the anti-corruption team to complete the inquiry from the accused till the next hearing. It may be noted that 22 employees have been booked in a motorway land acquisition scam.