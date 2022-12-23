Share:

PESHAWAR - Médecins sans Frontières (MSF), an international medical humanitarian association also known as Doctors without Borders has decided to close down its maternity hospital in peshawar after 11 years of medical services. MsF opened its women’s hospital in 2011 when the need for free-of-charge comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care for patients from socio-economically disadvantaged situations, including refugees and internally displaced people, was particularly high, reads a press statement issued by the organisation other day. “Since the health context is evolving in the Khyber pakhtunkhwa province, MsF will be reorienting its medical care activities in collaboration with local health authorities in the coming months,” it explains. sharing details of medical care services over the past eleven years, the statement added that the hospital provided 24/7 emergency care for women suffering from complicated pregnancies and difficult deliveries.