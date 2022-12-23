Share:

The municipal elections of Karachi and Hyderabad are facing uncertainty due to inadequate security in both cities.

Sources said police were facing problems to hold elections and improve the security environment and more troops were required. They said lady health workers, traffic police and Rrserve police would be appointed in the elections to make up for the shortage of police force. They said 5,000 polling stations would be established in the Karachi division for elections and all of them were highly sensitive.