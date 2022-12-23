Share:

ISLAMABAD - national Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has decided to invite PTI MNAs one-by-one for verification of their resignations submitted in the national Assembly Secretariat around eight months before. national Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in response to letter written by PTI Vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said that the PTI MP’s resignations controversy would be resolved according to the video message. Quoting Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of Business in nA, 2007, Speaker national Assembly opted to invite PTI MNAs individually in his office. MnAs of PTI were earlier invited in the chamber of NA Speaker for verification of resignation from 06th to 10th June 2022 but none of them came for verification of their resignation. The PTI MNAs had submitted their resignation letters on April 11, 2022. The MnAs had earlier been summoned by the national Assembly Secretariat on May 30 and had been given time from June 6 to 10 for verification of resignations. The national Assembly speaker had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MnAs in July — including Dr Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan and Farrukh Habib — without clarifying the reason for accepting them. It may be noted here that PTI leader Shibli Faraz has said that the party will now approach the Supreme court of Pakistan for acceptance of resignations instead of going to the parliament house.