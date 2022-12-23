Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on naval leadership of the Royal Moroccan Navy during an official visit to Morocco. Upon arrival at Royal Moroccan Naval Headquarters, CNS was received by Naval Chief of Royal Moroccan Navy Vice-Admiral Mostapha El Alami and was presented guard of honour. During a meeting with the Naval Chief of Royal Moroccan Navy, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed. The Naval chief underscored initiative of Pakistan Navy (PN) for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force, according to a Pakistan Navy’s press release, issued here on Thursday. It said the naval chief invited the host navy to participate in Exercise AMAN and PIMEC-23 to promote Blue Economy and highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between armed forces of both countries through bilateral exercises and training programmes. Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security for maintaining peace and stability in the region. Later, the Naval chief called on Northern Maritime Sector commander and visited various installations, training unit and Royal Moroccan Navy ship where he was given a detailed briefing on roles, capabilities and training facilities of the Moroccan Navy. It is expected that visit of Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular, says PN press statement