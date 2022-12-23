Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman proposed a separate police force for Karachi on the lines of the Metropolitan policing model.

Mr. Sher Zaman lamented the fact that the current surge in crimes, especially street crimes, is not being effectively tackled by the Karachi police force and thus, a new force or policing model is required for the city, which would be separate from the Sindh Police.

The PTI Parliamentary Leader believes in a Karachi Police Force that would be under an independent police commission answerable to the Mayor of Karachi. Plus, the police force would be recruited among the residents of Karachi based on merit. The city of Karachi deserves a police force that serves with integrity, discipline and professionalism instead of a force that is marred by incompetence, corruption and political influence.

Furthermore, one of the principles that would be adopted by such a force is that it’s better to prevent crime than to wait for it to happen. Mr. Sher Zaman pointed out that, currently, our policing model is reactive rather than preventive, which is the standard in most police forces around the world.

The measure of an effective police force isn’t high arrest statistics, but the community has low crime rates.

The police can only gain public approval when they prevent crimes, enforce the law impartially, recruit officers who represent and understand the community and use force only as a last resort. The PTI Parliamentary Leader feels that this is woefully missing in the current police force throughout Sindh.

Mr. Sher Zaman believes that police officers are members of the society that they serve and so, they must be impartial when enforcing the law, regardless of wealth, social standing, ethnicity, and religious and political affiliations.

The ultimate goal of policing is to protect and serve the public, not to act as a personal militant wing or thugs on behalf of the ruling party in power, which is sadly the situation in Sindh today under PPP rule.