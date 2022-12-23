Share:

FAISALABAD - Nine Christmas bazaars set up by the district administration have been made functional in the district to facilitate Chris­tian community in purchasing edible items including flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables and on controlled rates.

The bazaars will remain opened from 9am to 5pm till December 24.

According to district ad­min spokesperson, the ba­zaars have been set up at Saint Anthony School Model Town, Pinto Ground Waris­pura, Esa Nagri Ghulam Mu­hammadabad, Nassrat Colo­ny near Shadab Colony,Jhang road, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tan­ga stand near fire brigade Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road,Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra Road Samundri and Christian Colony, Mohallah Shamspu­ra Tandlianwala.

Meanwhile, Secretary Ag­riculture South Punjab, Dr Faisal Zahoor, cut the Christ­mas cake along with the Christian employees work­ing in department at Agri­culture Secretariat South Punjab.He congratulated the Christmas community. On this occasion, Dr Faisal Za­hoor said that Christmas was a festival which is celebrated by the Christian community with religious enthusiasm.

He said that all the mi­norities including Christian community enjoy complete religious freedom in Paki­stan. He asked the employ­ees to offer special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country on the special day of Christmas.

On this occasion, all the Christian employees thanked the Secretary Ag­riculture South Punjab for cutting the Christmas cake and expressed their commit­ment that they will continue to play their role in the uplift of the country by fulfilling their professional responsi­bilities with full dedication