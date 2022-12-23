FAISALABAD - Nine Christmas bazaars set up by the district administration have been made functional in the district to facilitate Christian community in purchasing edible items including flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables and on controlled rates.
The bazaars will remain opened from 9am to 5pm till December 24.
According to district admin spokesperson, the bazaars have been set up at Saint Anthony School Model Town, Pinto Ground Warispura, Esa Nagri Ghulam Muhammadabad, Nassrat Colony near Shadab Colony,Jhang road, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tanga stand near fire brigade Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road,Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra Road Samundri and Christian Colony, Mohallah Shamspura Tandlianwala.
Meanwhile, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Dr Faisal Zahoor, cut the Christmas cake along with the Christian employees working in department at Agriculture Secretariat South Punjab.He congratulated the Christmas community. On this occasion, Dr Faisal Zahoor said that Christmas was a festival which is celebrated by the Christian community with religious enthusiasm.
He said that all the minorities including Christian community enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan. He asked the employees to offer special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country on the special day of Christmas.
On this occasion, all the Christian employees thanked the Secretary Agriculture South Punjab for cutting the Christmas cake and expressed their commitment that they will continue to play their role in the uplift of the country by fulfilling their professional responsibilities with full dedication