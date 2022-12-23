Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) on Thursday announced an oil and gas discovery at the exploratory well namely Kot Nawab-1, located in Sanghar District, Sindh.

“Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 125 Barrel of Oil per Day (BOPD) and 0.483 Metric Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas through choke size 28/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 150 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi),” the company said in a news release. The exploratory well, a joint venture of the OGDCL, Orient Petroleum, and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), was spudded on June 3, 2022 using the OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

The OGDCL said it was the 11th discovery in Sinjhoro Block which showed the commitment of Sinjhoro joint venture partners to exploit the hydrocarbon potential of the block and its aggressive exploration strategy. The discovery would positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply from indigenous resources and “will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country”, it added.