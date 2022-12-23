Share:

It seems as though the Pakistani cricket team has accomplished many things over the course of the Test series against England, but none of them are worth celebrating. After having been whitewashed by the English team on home ground, some introspection is required and it is clear that the government agrees with this. The chopping and changing of the PCB board and restoring Najam Sethi as interim chairman indicate that the PDM alliance is looking to roll back the changes made to the domestic system under the previous government.

There have been several criticisms of the PTI-imposed domestic system and its inefficiency in bringing out the best domestic talent, and this has been visible in the way we have found new Pakistani cricketing stars through the PSL, and not the domestic circuit. But while the current government is right to question the recent performances and the structure, bringing Najam Sethi back to the mix suggests that the government does not have any new ideas. It is just hoping that the old board can find answers.

Answers indeed must be given for why we lost all three matches in the England series. Surely this is not the standard we can take to the next Test series against New Zealand when they arrive in Pakistan more than a year after the cancelled tour. This was the first time Pakistan was whitewashed in a home Test series. The Babar Azam-led team is the only one to have experienced such a humiliating defeat, marking the country’s fourth consecutive Test series defeat.

It is unclear whether this sudden revamping can give us the consistency and result we need to take into the series with New Zealand. But what is worrying is that this change at the helm continues the trend of changing without letting one format of domestic cricket truly take root. And that means that the situation is not likely to change—both in long-term player development and current performances—any time soon.