Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the suicide blast in Islamabad’s Sector I-10 and sought a detailed report into the incident.

The prime minister said: "We pay tribute to the martyred head constable of Islamabad police, Adeel Hussain. “The police officers have sacrificed their lives and stopped the terrorists. The nation will continue to fight against terrorism until it is eradicated”, he added.

PM Shehbaz expressed his sympathies towards the people who got injured in the blast and ordered provision of best possible medical facilities.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the suicide blast in Islamabad and expressed his condolences on the tragic loss of life a policeman. He wished quick recovery to the injured officers and said the brave men of the police had crushed the nefarious intentions of the terrorists.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed sorrow over the death of the policeman in the blast. Paying tribute to the brave men of the police force, Bilawal said the police officials performed their duties without caring for their lives.

The foreign minister expressed sympathies and condolences to the family of the martyred policeman and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police officer.