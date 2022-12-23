Share:

I was born in a village where education was the least priority. Almost everyone was a farmer and they had no idea how powerful education can be. I knew from an early age that I would educate myself and my father and mother have been great pillars in building my career.

I knew I couldn’t be a doctor or engineer as I always craved nature and wanted to explore the world but I was always terrified of heights. So I joined a flying club and started my flying career.

I overcame my fear of heights first, and then it became my passion. I also came to know that there was a high gender disparity—fewer girls than boys—but those who are passionate about this know how it feels when we enter the clouds.

I want to inspire all the women in my country. I want to feel proud of my parents who have done everything for me.

For a better life, you must know wasting time will never provide a good future. You must respect time and money. Social media has destroyed us in many ways and if you don’t know how to use it positively, it ends up being detrimental, especially for the coming generations as they have a lot of time to spend on social media. If we are not concerned about our future, we are never going to be a sensible country.

In my whole career, I have never felt any burden about having to wake up early and go to the flying club.

I have always manifested that I would be somewhere someday in this life, even though I belong to a middle-class family, a very humble family. While my father was serving the police department, I was dreaming of becoming a commercial pilot.

I knew that it would be a challenge for me but my father helped me become something so that I can also serve my country. Every job is tough and it’s not easy to reach the point you want to be at.

When you allow yourself to experience something extraordinary it will work for you in that way and I believe God designs the way forward. Of course, talent without hard work is nothing—fulfilling your aims and dreams needs a lot of hard work and passion. The best way to become passionate about something is to never get bored by your passion. You must know yourself, your behaviours, your body and your brain and how it works for you. Only after this, can you be good at your work.