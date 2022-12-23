Share:

RAWALPINDI - On the instructions of Provincial Minister for Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimur Masood Akbar, a cultural musical program was organized at Rawalpindi Women’s University by Punjab Arts Council on Thursday. Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women’s University Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal was the chief guest of the musical program. Speaking at the cultural musical program, Dr. Professor Anila Kamal said that Punjabi culture is one of the oldest cultures in the history of the world. Culturally, historically, religiously and geographically, Punjab has all the attractions that attract a tourist