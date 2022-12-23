Share:

ISLAMABAD - A three-member delegation of the Republic of Belarus called on Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chairman NDMA Thursday in his office. The Belarus delegation was led by Deputy Minister for Emergency Situation, Major General Bolotov Igor, including members Colonel Fesenka Siarhei, Lt Col Haishun Kanstantin of Internal services. Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Andrei Metelitsa was also present during the meeting. Chairman NDMA thanked the visiting delegation of the Belarus and its government, for the humanitarian aid provided for flood affectees of Pakistan. Chairman NDMA deliberated upon the need for cooperation among both countries in the field of disaster management specifically exchange of experts for learning purpose from each other’s experiences. He stressed upon the need for devising an institutionalized mechanism at regional level for dealing with the challenges posed owing to the climate change. Chairman NDMA also proposed to make an executive common group of regional stakeholders based on three basic components, i.e., formation of academic group including think tanks/ researchers, training of disaster managers on latest technology driven modules and collaboration of international partners to provide funds for the first two components. He also informed the delegation that Pakistan is working on transforming its approach towards disaster management for being proactive rather than reactive. Maj Gen Bolotov Igor head of the delegation, on behalf of President of the Belarus expressed solidarity and offered condolences on the loss of precious lives owing to the devastating floods. The visiting delegation assured full support from the Government of Belarus in the fields of disaster management training, exchange of experts, officials and students Both sides agreed to work on aspects of key action areas of mutual cooperation and engagement during emergency response and disaster mitigation. The officials at the end signed the handing/ taking documents of relief assistance provided by the Belarus government.