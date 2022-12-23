Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Miranshah – North Waziristan and Tarbela on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), at Miranshah, the COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to brave soldiers who laid lives while defending the motherland.

He was briefed by field commanders on latest security situation in the area and response mechanisms to thwart terrorist threat.

Gen Asim also visited frontline troops deployed along Pakistan – Afghanistan Border. While interacting with officers and men, COAS commended their professionalism, high morale and operational readiness.

The Army Chief said that Pak Army remains focused on evolving security situation and determined to take the battle to the terrorists and break nexus with their facilitators so as to ensure lasting peace through socioeconomic development. Pakistan Army will consolidate the hard earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and LEAs.

Later, the COAS also visited HQ SSG Terbela and met officers and men of SSG including the elite Zarrar Company whose soldiers gallantly acted in recent Bannu CTD complex operation as well as Aviation.

He praised their indomitable spirit, sacrifices and commitment to the duty in various operations.

Gen Asim said that SSG is the pride of Nation and it had proved it’s metal over the years.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander Peshawar Corps.