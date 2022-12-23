Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Business Forum France organised a dinner in honor of J7group Pakistan the other day. On behalf of Pakistan Business Forum France Patron, Ibrahim Dar and political social leader Raja Ali Asghar, prominent Kashmiri, political and social leader Naeem Chaudhry organized a dinner in honor of J7 Group Pakistan Chairman Maqbool Hussain Awan and his team. Addressing the occasion, J7 Group Chairman Maqbool Hussain Awan thanked the Pakistani community and the hosts and highlighted the agreements made with French companies regarding investment in Pakistan and the projects of J7. He also answered the questions of the participants and invited them to come and see the projects of the J7 Group. Chairman J7 Pakistan Maqbool Hussain Awan gave a detailed briefing to the participants about various projects. It should be noted that J7 Group is one of the most innovative and high-end real estate companies and one of the top 10 construction companies in Pakistan.