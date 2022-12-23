Share:

ISLAMABAD - The scholars from Pakistan and china Thursday emphasized forging close cultural and educational ties between the two brotherly countries. The emphasizes was laid by the speakers during the webinar titled “china-Pakistan cultural and education exchanges under BRI,” organized by the center for BRI and china of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) and the Pakistan Research center of Honder college of Art and Sciences. The webinar aimed to discuss the long-standing, strong relationship between Pakistan and china in terms of their cooperation in culture and education. The speakers said that china had played a key role in creating regional awareness to underscore the significance of cultural and educational exchanges via its ventures like BRI and cPec. In her opening remarks, Farhat Asif, President of IPDS, said that both countries enjoyed a strong all-weather strategic partnership and friendship with exemplary bilateral cooperation. “cPec is the epitome of such cooperation, thriving in the length and breadth of Pakistan.” The president also emphasized the strong collaboration in education and cultural exchange between both countries. In this vein, she said that there were 7,000 Pakistani students currently studying at various universities in china. Prof. Tang Jun, Director of the Pakistan Research center at the Inner Mongolia Honder college of Arts and Sciences in china, highlighted the strong partnership between Pakistan and china. He said that academic engagement between the two countries was growing with each passing day.