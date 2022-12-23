Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that it wanted to resolve all issues with Afghanistan peacefully. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan was in constant touch with the interim government of Afghanistan regarding the resurgence of terrorist incidents and cross-border violence. “We have agreed to continue established institutional mechanism with Afghanistan to prevent such incidents,” Baloch said while commenting on the clashes between the security forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chaman-Spin Boldak area. She said Pakistan had reiterated to the Afghan authorities that the protection of civilians was the responsibility of both sides. “Pakistan remains committed to maintaining its fraternal relations with Afghanistan and ensuring that peace is maintained,” she said. She mentioned that Pakistan continued to engage with international players including the neighbouring Afghanistan to ensure that the terrorism emanating from Afghan soil could not affect it. The spokesperson hoped that the Afghan authorities would work towards fulfilling the commitments made to Pakistan to not allow their territory to be used against its neighbour. Talking about the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to United States, she said it will definitely yield positive outcomes for Pakistan. “The visit was an important step towards further strengthening Pakistan’s broad based bilateral ties with the United States,” she maintained. To a question if Pakistan was using China’s leverage to counter Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the backdrop of the country’s engagement with Afghanistan, she said Pakistan and China were close strategic partners and “We consult each other on all matters of interest including counter-terrorism and on the situation in Afghanistan.” About the update on the status of serving Indian Navy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav who is serving a death sentence in Pakistan, she said, “There is no change in the status.” She said Pakistan would host Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin this week who will lead a high-level delegation for the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Joint Commission (IJC) – an important mechanism to promote mutually beneficial cooperation. The meeting will focus on cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, energy, transport and industry, science and technology, banking, higher education, and tourism, she added. The FO spokesperson said that last week, the Indian delegation once again politicised an international forum to project its agenda to target and malign Pakistan. For the last several years, India had politicised the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) process to prevent Pakistan’s exit from the Grey List and is following a similar agenda at the UN Security Council, she added. “For a country that has a grandiose vision about itself and its place in the world, India has been unable to act as a responsible member of the international community that can assume new privileges that it aspires,” she said. Baloch said India masqueraded itself as a victim of terrorism, yet it is itself a perpetrator of repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a sponsor and financier of terrorist groups in South Asia, including Pakistan.