Share:

The Cold War isn’t thawing; it is burning with a deadly heat. Communism isn’t sleeping; it is, as always, plotting, scheming, working, fighting.

–Richard M. Nixon

The first Taiwan Strait Crisis occurred in 1954 after the end of the Chinese civil war through which Mao Zedong was able to push Chiang Kai-Shek to Taiwan. Two rivals were created, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland and Republic of China (ROC) in Taiwan. The first crisis broke out after ROC positioned troops in Taiwan in Kinmen and Matsu. PRC responded with bombardments and this brought China and the US on the brink of direct military conflict. The second Taiwan Strait Crisis occurred in 1958 after Mao’s communist forces bombed Kinmen and Matsu to dislodge nationalist troops. This caused US concern that the loss of Taiwan would lead to the collapse of nationalists, and its influence in the region, Eisenhower ordered for military supplies to be sent. The use of nuclear weaponry was also considered against China which was unable to control the nationalists. This forced Beijing to announce a ceasefire.