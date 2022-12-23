Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will hold the IOC OS Seminar for Athlete’s Education & Leadership here from today (Friday) at Pakistan Olympic House. POA Secretary M Khalid Mahmood on Thursday said that 40 athletes from various sports will attend the Seminar wherein sessions will be held on the subjects of Doping Control & ADEL, Rights & Responsibilities of Athletes, Presentation on Manipulation, Fair play and Good Governance in Sports, Gender Equality, Presentation on Harassment and Abuse in Sports, Prevention of Injuries in Sports. “This seminar has been designed to facilitate and encourage athlete to conduct the Group Work and Panel Discussions will be organized by inviting the experts on the subject topics.