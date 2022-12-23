Share:

Every day we hear from the Government about the precarious financial situation of Pakistan. We hear about how there is a shortage of US dollars and therefore most of the imports including imports of industries and food items have been stopped by the Government of Pakistan to save US dollars.

Therefore, it was shocking to see that last week one person in Pakistan was allowed to import a number of Audi E-trons vehicles costing 3.5 to 6.8 Crore PKR each. These luxurious and expensive vehicles were imported in a high number so this person could sell them further to the ultra-rich of Pakistan.

Therefore, I would like to ask the Government of Pakistan how can they justify spending precious US dollars on clearing the imports of these expensive luxurious vehicles at a time like this? Had anyone paid the relevant tax against these vehicles to the Government of Pakistan on their The Government of Pakistan should investigate and punish those allowing such wastage of US dollars on luxurious imports.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.