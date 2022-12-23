Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday ratified the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 that decriminalises attempted suicide in the country.

The amendment pertains to abolishing the section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860 that awarded the person attempting suicide a sentence up to one year or fine or both.

Earlier this year, the Senate had passed the bill calling for the abolition of the section 325 stating, “The issue of suicide ought to be dealt as disease and should be treated as one”.

The president also approved the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill 2022 aimed at streamlining the scope and application of foreign investment. It comes in the wake of finalising the landmark Reko Diq gold and copper mining deal with Barrick Gold.

Mr Alvi approved both bills by following Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan.