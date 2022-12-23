Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 495.44 points, a positive change of 1.04 percent, closing at 39,838.33 against 39,342.89 points on the previous day. A total of 194,531,037 shares were traded during the day as compared to 166,000,710 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.486 billion against Rs 4.052 billion on the last trading day. As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 238 of them recorded gains and 79 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico with 17,409,235 shares at Rs 3.85 per share, Pak Refinery with 13,016,812 shares at Rs 13.23 per share and TPL Properties with 10,100,129 shares at Rs 17.75 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 156 per share price, closing at Rs 7911, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with a Rs 83.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 1725.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 99.90 per share closing at Rs5250.00 followed by Mehmood Textile with a Rs 66.25 decline to close at Rs 817.17.