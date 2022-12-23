Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ( PTI ) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid ( PML-Q ) have decided to bring a privilege motion against Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal.

Sources said the parliamentary leaders of PTI and PML-Q had a consultative meeting in which country’s political situation was discussed. It was said that the chief secretary supported an illegal activity against the elected chief minister and therefore, he should cease to hold office.

Governor Balighur Rehman issued a notification of denotifying CM Parvez Elahi and the chief secretary announced dissolution of the provincial cabinet.