On Thursday, PTI parliamentarians, supporters, and party workers gathered outside the Punjab Governor House in Lahore to prevent Balighur Rehman from taking any steps to de-notify CM Parvez Elahi. The political tussle in Punjab continues to intensify by the day, and the two sides are again gearing for a showdown. According to reports, the federal government sought the deployment of Rangers to beef up the security of Governor House to avoid any untoward incident from taking place.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman had asked CM Elahi to take a vote of confidence by 4 pm on Wednesday, however, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan disposed of the order stating that the instructions were against the Constitution and Rules of Procedure. This allowed the PDM to play its next move as Governor Rehman termed the speaker’s ruling unconstitutional and the coalition government hinted at the imposition of governor rule in Punjab.

The PDM appears to maintain that CM Elahi “constitutionally” ceased to be the chief minister after skipping the vote of confidence and that he can no longer advise dissolving the assembly now. The coalition appears to be considering multiple options at this moment. The first would be for the federal government to advise the president to approve the imposition of governor rule in case the decision is resisted by the PTI. The assumption the PDM is operating on here is the fact that the president is bound to follow the advice of the prime minister. However, things rarely play out in such a straightforward fashion, and the president has been known to resist.

The other option is to have the parliament pass a resolution to impose governor rule for two months, after which another resolution can be passed to extend it for six months. Other than exhibiting its street power, it remains to be seen what the PTI is scheming at this point. It also seems likely that the courts will be dragged into this quagmire once again. What we need is a de-escalation of this deteriorating situation, and the two opposing parties should not lose sight of the fact that the law and constitution must be respected amidst this never-ending political tussle.