Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday announced Tamgha-e-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) for Islamabad Police personnel Adeel Hussain who was martyred in the federal capital bombing.

The minister said that Adeel Hussain sacrificed his life in an effort to save the federal capital from a major terrorist attack and this award is recognition of Adeel s sacrifice at state level.

Rana Sanaullah said that the widow of martyred Adeel Hussain will be recruited in the Islamabad Police, and also announced that the government will pay Rs16.5 million in cash to Adeel s widow under the Shuhada package. He said apart from this a plot is also being given to his family.

He said a plot is also being given and apart from this, the full salary will also be paid to the widow of martyred Adeel Hussain till the completion of his tenure.

The interior minister said that honoring martyrs and taking care of their families is the responsibility of the state, adding that education and marriage expenses of martyr s children will also be paid by the government.