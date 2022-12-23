Share:

RAWALPINDI - The 61st meeting of Governing Body of RDA was held on Thursday Conference Room here. The meeting was chaired by the Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza. The concerned Directors of RDA gave detailed presentations on their agenda items to the Governing Body. The RDA Governing Body had an elaborate discussion and decided to endorse proposal of consultant about Peri-Urban Structure Plan/ Side Development Zone about two tehsils: Gujar Khan and Kallar Syedan and decided that the plan should be sent to the forum of district planning and design committee (DPDC) headed by the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi who will take decision under local government rules 2020 after having consultative sessions with stake holder. The committee was of the view that if DPDC feels any assistance or needs any input from Consultant, MMP consultant and Director MP&TE will assist that forum accordingly. The Governing Body has directed Mott MacDonald Pakistan Company’s consultant to submit presentation about Proposal Peri-Urban Structure Plan/ Side Development Zone for two tehsils Taxila and Kahuta in the next Governing Body meeting. About the agenda item, “enhancement in ground coverage w.r.t hardship regarding height restriction by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)” the Governing Body has made a Committee including Chief Engineer RDA, Director Admin and Finance RDA, Director MP&TE and Director LU&BC to give proposals on the matter. The Governing Body has directed the Land Use and Planning Wing RDA about the agenda item, “Implementation of Rule 45 of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules, 2021” that reference may be sent to government of Punjab for advice. The Governing Body RDA has also approved proposed enhancement of posts in WASA budget and grant of RDA Support Allowance to the employees of WASA, Rawalpindi. The Chairman RDA thanked all the members who attended the meeting. Members of the Governing Body RDA including Vice Chairman RDA Malik Muhammad Ali Awan, Major (R) Muhammad Latasib Satti MPA PP-6, RDA Javed Kausar MPA PP-8, Technical Member Raja Khurram Zaman, Technical Member Raja Muhammad Arshad, Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, MD WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Director Land and Admin & Finance RDA Malik Ghazanfar Ali, Director LU&BC Jamshaid Aftab, Director MP&TE RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner’s Office Rawalpindi, Local Government and other officers participated in the meeting.