Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister/Minister for State for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said the rights of the employees of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) will be protected and their concerns about the privatisation of the HEC will be addressed. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Heavy Electrical Complex, Hattar Industrial Estate, Harripur on Thursday. General Manager, Malik Nazar Abbas gave a briefing about the function of the HEC to the Special Assistant to PM in detail. He informed the SAPM that five attempts have been made to privatize the HEC so far when it was placed on privatisation list in 1992 and its privatisation process was initiated in 2006, that has now been completed and share purchase agreement has already been signed this year. The general manager said that the HEC was set up to introduce power transformers manufacturing facilities, reduce reliance on imported equipment, transfer of technology, saving foreign exchange, skill development and jobs creation and promoting downstream industries in the country. He said the HEC manufactures new power transformers for power distribution companies (DISCOs) and repair transformers for DISCOs, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and generation companies (GENCOs). “The HEC has played a vital role in controlling the price of power transformers offered by foreign as well as local private manufacturers”, he informed the SAPM. He said the HEC has rehabilitated 280 power transformers for the value of Rs. 1.408 billion and saved huge foreign exchange and potential losses to the energy sector. In a separate meeting, the workers of the HEC called on the SAPM and requested him to play his role to protect their rights and save 250 households from starvation. The SAPM assured them to address their concerns.