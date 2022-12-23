Share:

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi, as reported by two separate incidents on Wednesday. According to the police, armed robbers have shot at and wounded individuals for resisting an armed robbery, resulting in the death of young victims. There are also reports of police constables getting injured in such encounters.

There is a growing sense of insecurity among the residents of the city because of such incidents which have been occurring for a long time. According to a study, more than two-thirds of the metropolis population have experienced such incidents in one way or another and one-fourth have been directly affected. This recent spate of incidents and these statistics signal the need for effective and better policing.

While the number of incidents fluctuates, the root of the issue is still there. Policy needs to cater to this from the bottom up by being proactive, not reactive. Usually, a response to such incidents results in militarising the police. This should be avoided by providing preventative measures.

Prevention can include the support of information technology by using CCTV cameras, civil and community policing, and using data to narrow down crime hotspots. Hot-spot policing is a great evidence-based tactic that involves narrowing down a subset of places to the street level and strategically deploying police in these specific areas. Likewise, community policing involves tackling the issue from the grassroots and using personal interactions to spread awareness about punishment.

However, the long-term solution would still include socio-economic reforms, rehabilitation centers, and a policy analysis of why individuals are committing crimes in the first place. Specific behavioral intervention programmes can then target the demographic most susceptible to committing the crime and provide psychological interventions for deterrence. Whatever long-term strategy is chosen for deterrence, the objective should focus on the wider act itself, rather than on specific spikes in cases and incidents.