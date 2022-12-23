Share:

ISLAMABAD - national Working Women’s Day was observed across the country to acknowledge the contributions made by women to the development of the country and recognition of the struggle of working women to secure a dignified and respectful working environment. In a message on the occasion of national Working Women’s Day, chairman Senate Muhammad Sanjrani said the government has adopted an effective strategy to include women in the mainstream of progress and development adding that revolutionary measures have also been taken to empower women and protect their rights. He said the dream of empowering women would be materialized by making further improvements in relevant laws. The rights given to women by Islam are unprecedented having no other example in history, he added. Today, we need to join hands to celebrate the progress made in empowering women and to reaffirm our collective resolve for redoubling efforts to further advance respect for women’s rights. The constitution of Pakistan upholds the equal status of women thus we have made significant advancements in empowering women politically, economically and socially, including through progressive legislative, policy, institutional and administrative measures. At the international forum, Pakistan’s voice has always resonated in favour of women’s empowerment and gender equality. As a nation, we honour and salute their role and contribution to the society and State of Pakistan. Women have proven that they can shoulder any kind of responsibility with ease. The role of women today is something that varies significantly across the world. The unwavering perseverance and commitment of women in the judicious execution of their duty at the workplace are laudable.