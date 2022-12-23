Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, hsa said that promoting mutual trust and learning between the peoples of both the countries, especially our younger generation within the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will undoubtedly contribute to overall bilateral progress and prosperity. He expressed these views while addressing the Forum on SCO Country People-to-People Exchange 2022 held by China Center for International People-to-People Exchange of the Ministry of Education, Qingdao Municipal People’s Government, and Secretariat of SCO in Beijing, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday. He said stated that SCO has become an influential, constructive force in global affairs and an example of new type of international relations based on visual respect. Peace and development are the shared goals of all member states in this context, he added. “Pakistan as a member state of SCO, has contributed constructively and proactively towards these goals,” the envoy added, “we have proposed a number of initiatives such as setting up the SCO special working group, to pursue the development of science, and technology under the framework.” According to Xi Ru, Deputy Director General, Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges, Ministry of Education, China, three years ago, the China Center for International People-to-People Exchange and the Qingdao Education Bureau jointly established the first batch of experimental zones for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and other countries. Nearly 200 schools have joined the program to build schools featuring people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and have vigorously carried out programs such as international friendship school pairing. On the occasion, Deputy Secretary General of SCO Sohail Khan underlined that people-to-people exchanges are an integral part of state-tostate relations and one of the key directions of SCO cooperation. The forum also witnessed the release of 2022 Qingdao Initiative on Educational and People-to-people Exchanges and Cooperation among SCO countries, the signing of SCO Sister Schools cooperation agreement, the opening of the Qingdao Education Research Center for People-to-People Exchange, and the inauguration of the Qingdao International Education Exchange Week