Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, subsequent to appointment of three commissioners by the federal government, completing its quorum of commissioners, has sanctioned its approval to constitute new benches, to hear appeals under Section 33 of the SECP Act, 1997.

The Commission had been operating with only 2 commissioners in the past year, which had resulted in accumulation of appeals filed before the Appellate Bench. Following constitution of new benches, the Registrar Appellate Bench has fixed hearing of 37 appeals on December 29, 2022, before newly appointed commissioners Abdul Rehman Warraich and Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi. SECP Chairman Akif Saeed emphasized that expeditious disposal of corporate disputes including appeals, are among top priority areas of the Commission and in this regard adequate resources shall be deployed at Appellate Bench Registry.