LAHORE - Both the semifinals of the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 will be played today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club. According to President Lahore Polo Club Omer Sadiq, total 12 teams have been featuring in this prestigious tournament. He also thanked title sponsors Coca-Cola and co-sponsors Century Ventures. The first semifinal will be played between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Salam Polo at 2:00 pm while the second semifinal will be played between FG/Din Polo and Diamond Paints at 3pm.