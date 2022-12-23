Share:

LAHORE - Najam Sethi has been appointed the chief of the 14-member committee to run the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) affairs for 120 days till a chairman is elected. The government constituted management committee includes Najam Sethi as Chairman, Shakil Sheikh, Gul Zada, Aized Syed, Tanvir Ahmed, Gul Muhammad Kakar, Ayaz Butt, Nauman Butt, Shahid Afridi, Shafqat Rana, Haroon Rashid, Sana Mir, Mustafa Ramday, and Chaudhry Arif Saeed. The new management has been assigned the task ‘to manage the affairs of PCB with full executive powers with the aim of affecting and restoring the departmental cricket structure and other allied matters, including the nomination of a Board of Governors and election of PCB chairman, as stipulated in the 2014 Constitution, within a time frame of 120 days. According to the 2014 Constitution, the composition of the BoG is based on 10 members as the body will include four regional representations (topfour teams from Quaid-e-Azam Trophy), four representatives of services organisations (topfour department teams) and two members to be nominated by the patron in his discretion. The Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination or any other officer nominated by him shall be an ex-officio, non-voting 11th member. The term of each member of the BoG is three years - equivalent to one term of the chairman in a bid to promote continuity in the set-up. Sethi and his committee members received a heroic welcome at the PCB Headquarters on Thursday. During his first media talk as a head of PCB committee, the chief said that the basic agenda of the governing body is to bring reforms into domestic cricket and make it a big brand like the Pakistan Super League (PSL). “My primary duty is to restore the spirit of the 2014 constitution. The most important thing for us is to change the domestic cricket structure, bring back departments and all the regions as there’s been a famine for the last four years,” he said. “How many new playersdomestic cricket has provided to the national team in the last four years? It looks like the PSL is supplying cricketers because very few are coming through from domestic cricket, and even if they do, they don’t get enough chances. This is a big challenge for us. Just as we made PSL a big international brand, we also need to make domestic cricket stronger,” he asserted. “In the next 3 to 4 months, we will make the necessary changes on the ground to revive departmental and regional cricket. The board will be made of elected representatives from four departments and each number of regions, alongside two nominees from the Prime Minister. There will then be elections, and the board will function as it used to. This is our agenda, which is for domestic cricket reform,” he added. About New Zealand’s upcoming tour for the Test series, Sethi said that the committee hopes for the series to happen in a good atmosphere. “I just want to say that a cricket team has been announced for the series and they won’t change it. I wish the team is not announced and we could have approached from a different angle, but now it’s not the right time,” he said. Sethi also announced during the presser that they would take international cricket to Peshawar as soon as possible. “When I hold the PSL final in Lahore, people told me that I won’t be able to hold matches in Karachi. Soon after the PSL final, we hosted West Indies for three T20Is in Karachi,” he said and added: “Peshawar is our city. I have already talked to people there;and the stadium will be ready in six months. I can assure you, we will take international cricket there very soon.