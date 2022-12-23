Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz on Friday said the country could not move forward until the rule of law was established and transparent elections are held.

The former federal minister said the past eight months had been a nightmare for the country adding the country was being pushed to political instability and anarchy. “The country is in the grips of the rule of powerful as a governor has overthrown elected representative [CM Pervez Elahi]”, he added.

He said the PDM was well-aware that it could not win election.