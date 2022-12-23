Share:

Sindhi Cultural Day is also known as ‘Aekta Jo Dihaarro (the day of unity)’. It is celebrated with traditional enthusiasm to highlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh. The day is celebrated all over Sindh, and amongst the Sindhi diaspora population around the world. Sindhis celebrate this day to demonstrate the peaceful identity of Sindhi culture and acquire the attention of the world towards their rich heritage. On this jubilation people gather in all major cities of Sindh at press clubs, and other places to arrange various activities. Literary (poetic) gatherings, mach katchehri (gathering in a place and sitting round in a circle and the fire on sticks in the center), musical concerts, seminars, lecture programs and rallies.

It is celebrated worldwide on the first Sunday of December. On the occasion people wear Ajrak and Sindhi Topi and traditional block printed shawls. Major hallmarks of cities and towns are decorated with Sindhi Ajrak. People across Sindh exchange gifts of Ajrak and Topi at various ceremonies. Even the children and women dress up in Ajrak, assembling at the grand gathering, where famous Sindhi singers sing Sindhi songs, depicting peace and love. The musical performances of the artists compel the participants to dance on Sindhi tunes.

MUDASIR ABBASI,

Larkana.