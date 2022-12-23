Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Smog has disrupted routine traffic and business activities in Bahawalpur as it started on Wednesday evening and continued till Thursday afternoon.

The smog has also made local weather more chilled while the ex­perts have said that it would result in a further decline in temperature. The health experts urged people to remain indoors, especially in smog timing be­sides avoiding driving on roads.

The experts have warned that high-level of air pollution has been detect­ed in the air of Bahawalpur that has been causing health risks to people. The Air Quality Index of Bahawalpur was recorded 131 at Air Quality In­dex (AQI). The Met Office said that fog and smoke caused by heavy traf­fic on roads, and industrial units and due to burning crops on agricultural fields was resulting in smog.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The high­est maximum temperature of 24 cen­tigrade and the lowest minimum of 06 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours. The smog and cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.

M-4 MOTORWAY CLOSED DUE TO INTENSE FOG

All kind of traffic at motorway M-4 of Multan-Khanewal-Abdul Hakeem sec­tion was restricted following high con­centration of smog hovering in the air.According to a spokesman of Motorway Police, temporary closure was made following zero visibility in the air. Driv­ers are requested to adopt alternative routes to avoid mishap. Furthermore, it was instructed to dial number at 130 for any official assistance required dur­ing driving in intense situation.

Mobile application titled Humsafar is advised to be used for finding exact location to reach out the destination.

Citizens are requested not to move for unnecessary journey be­sides keeping vehicles’ headlights dim in the wake of heavy fog.The drivers are asked to keep fog lights of vehicles on together with using double indicators in entire duration of journey on roads or highways.

Vipers should be activated con­tinually with distance behind front vehicle increased to avoid clash, con­cluded the statement. Meanwhile, an awareness walk was held regarding the preventive measures to avoid the harmful effects of smog at Govern­ment Allama Iqbal Memorial Teach­ing Hospital, Sialkot on Thursday.

Doctors and paramedical staff of Teaching Hospital participated in the walk. On the occasion, medical ex­perts said that smog had bad effects on human health. It not only causes lung diseases but pneumonia. The polluted air caused severe eye infec­tions.They suggested citizens should wear glasses along with masks to re­main healthy.People should consult their physicians in case of respira­tory problems or eye allergies