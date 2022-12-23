BAHAWALPUR - Smog has disrupted routine traffic and business activities in Bahawalpur as it started on Wednesday evening and continued till Thursday afternoon.
The smog has also made local weather more chilled while the experts have said that it would result in a further decline in temperature. The health experts urged people to remain indoors, especially in smog timing besides avoiding driving on roads.
The experts have warned that high-level of air pollution has been detected in the air of Bahawalpur that has been causing health risks to people. The Air Quality Index of Bahawalpur was recorded 131 at Air Quality Index (AQI). The Met Office said that fog and smoke caused by heavy traffic on roads, and industrial units and due to burning crops on agricultural fields was resulting in smog.
Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature of 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 06 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours. The smog and cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.
M-4 MOTORWAY CLOSED DUE TO INTENSE FOG
All kind of traffic at motorway M-4 of Multan-Khanewal-Abdul Hakeem section was restricted following high concentration of smog hovering in the air.According to a spokesman of Motorway Police, temporary closure was made following zero visibility in the air. Drivers are requested to adopt alternative routes to avoid mishap. Furthermore, it was instructed to dial number at 130 for any official assistance required during driving in intense situation.
Mobile application titled Humsafar is advised to be used for finding exact location to reach out the destination.
Citizens are requested not to move for unnecessary journey besides keeping vehicles’ headlights dim in the wake of heavy fog.The drivers are asked to keep fog lights of vehicles on together with using double indicators in entire duration of journey on roads or highways.
Vipers should be activated continually with distance behind front vehicle increased to avoid clash, concluded the statement. Meanwhile, an awareness walk was held regarding the preventive measures to avoid the harmful effects of smog at Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Sialkot on Thursday.
Doctors and paramedical staff of Teaching Hospital participated in the walk. On the occasion, medical experts said that smog had bad effects on human health. It not only causes lung diseases but pneumonia. The polluted air caused severe eye infections.They suggested citizens should wear glasses along with masks to remain healthy.People should consult their physicians in case of respiratory problems or eye allergies