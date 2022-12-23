Share:

MULTAN - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has discon­nected 357 Sui gas connections in December during ongoing drive against compressors. SNGPL official sources in­formed APP here on Thursday that the campaign against ille­gal usage of compressors was underway across the region.

The task force was raid­ing on daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers in the winter season. The teams dis­connected seven connections in Multan city and six in Shu­jaabad area the other day.

The sources further in­formed that the disconnected metres were re-installed along with an affidavit and clearance of dues after one week. The metres were provided after one month over a second-time violation. Strict action was be­ing taken as the illegal use of compressors for getting gas could cause huge human and property loss, they added.

The sources said that the teams were facing problems with disconnection of metres in some areas of the city in­cluding the walled area and the department has decided to write a letter to the City Police Officer (CPO) regarding the security of the teams