SWABI - Acting President of the Society for Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) Salim Saifullah said on Thursday that the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the new girls’ hostel that is currently under construction, housing blocks for faculty members and other GIK Institute employees, the creation of cutting-edge labs, and a 1 MW solar power project, would help the faculty to impart and students to acquire quality education, enabling them to succeed. Salim Saifullah who also remained senator and minister, assumed power as Acting President SOPREST following the passing of Farid Khan on December 9, 2022. Salim Saifullah paid respects to the late Ghulam Ishaq Khan and his team for establishing an engineering and technology institute to assist the government in the economic development of the country by producing qualified graduates. He also praised his predecessor, the late Farid Rahman, for his contributions to the expansion of SOPREST and the GIK Institute