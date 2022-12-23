Share:

LAHORE - In a colourful initiative aimed at drawing attention towards polio eradication efforts, students belong­ing to major universities have adorned fence walls at various key locations, with paintings of children receiving oral polio drops. The initiative has been started to draw attention of parents towards polio eradication efforts through art and non-traditional mediums. Overall, 24 locations have been given a facelift through bright hues and eye-catching col­ors in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. The locations in Lahore which have received a facelift include main wall at Liberty Roundabout, main Wahdat Road wall near Pilot School, main Multan Road near Kharak Centre Ayesha Degree College Timber Market. Locations which have received a facelift in Rawalpindi include RHC Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Degree College for Boys Siddique Chowk, Mu­nicipal Stadium B-Block, Govt. Jamia High School for Boys Dhok Kashmirian, St. Marrys’ School, Faiz-ul-School Faizabad, Gahwara Center Chungi No. 8 and DC Office District Courts Complex. While in Faisalabad, 12 locations have been painted with polio eradication messages.