SIALKOT - The International Organisation of Migrants (IOM) will conduct a survey on victims of human trafficking and illegal migrants in the district.
In the light of the results obtained from this study, it will help to take measures to combat illegal human trafficking.
Executive Director Community Concern Mirza Abdul Shakoor said this in a meeting of District Vigilance/Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Forced Labour Committee Sialkot in DC office committee room chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Sialkot, Syeda Amina Maududi.
ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said that the administration, related institutions and civil societies have a joint responsibility to raise awareness and awareness among these youth about legal immigration and make the agents and gangs involved in such heinous business accountable to the law.
During the meeting, payment of fixed wages, social security registration and admission of their children in formal and non-formal educational institutions to the laborers working at brick kilns in Sialkot district and the steps taken by the Labour Department, Punjab Employees Social Security Institute, Education and Literacy Department were reviewed.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Labour Tayyab Wirk, Social Welfare Officer Imran Kisana, DEO Literacy Asifa Akram, Assistant Directors Manzoor Hussain, M Sajid, Rose Welfare Organisation Chairman Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, FIA representative Asim Javed, President Bricks Kiln Association Mian M Akram and Child Protection Officer Legal Arif Mehmood Bajwa.
Meanwhile, SargodhaPolice on Thursday claimed to have arrested 19 proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in robber, cattle theft and other heinous crimes. In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested outlaws identified as Haseeb, Amir, Tahir, Wajid, Kaleem, Saleem, Nauman, Sohail, Khaleel, Anjum, Taimoor and others from various parts of the city.
Meanwhile,Jhang Bazaar police seized over 100 kites from a kite seller near here on Thursday.On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Bohrr Chowk and arrested the accused identified as Shehbaz and recovered kites, five chemical coated string rolls and other paraphernalia. A case has been registered against the accused.
BODY FOUND ON ROAD
The body of a 56-year-old man namely Shamoon was recovered from Dunyapur Road in the morning today, said a police source.Police reached out the spot and found the corpse on the road where a lot of blood is stated to have spread around it. Either the deceased was hit by a speeding vehicle or crushed to death under the tyres. Search for the heirs is on and the body has been shifted to THQ hospital, said the police