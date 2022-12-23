Share:

SIALKOT - The International Organisation of Migrants (IOM) will conduct a survey on victims of human trafficking and illegal migrants in the district.

In the light of the results ob­tained from this study, it will help to take measures to com­bat illegal human trafficking.

Executive Director Commu­nity Concern Mirza Abdul Sha­koor said this in a meeting of District Vigilance/Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Forced La­bour Committee Sialkot in DC office committee room chaired by Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Finance and Planning Sialkot, Syeda Amina Maududi.

ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said that the adminis­tration, related institutions and civil societies have a joint re­sponsibility to raise awareness and awareness among these youth about legal immigration and make the agents and gangs involved in such heinous busi­ness accountable to the law.

During the meeting, payment of fixed wages, social security registration and admission of their children in formal and non-formal educational insti­tutions to the laborers work­ing at brick kilns in Sialkot district and the steps taken by the Labour Department, Punjab Employees Social Security In­stitute, Education and Literacy Department were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Labour Tayy­ab Wirk, Social Welfare Officer Imran Kisana, DEO Literacy Asifa Akram, Assistant Direc­tors Manzoor Hussain, M Sa­jid, Rose Welfare Organisation Chairman Ashfaq Nazar Ghu­man, FIA representative Asim Javed, President Bricks Kiln Association Mian M Akram and Child Protection Officer Legal Arif Mehmood Bajwa.

Meanwhile, SargodhaPolice on Thursday claimed to have ar­rested 19 proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in robber, cattle theft and other heinous crimes. In a crackdown against criminals, the police ar­rested outlaws identified as Has­eeb, Amir, Tahir, Wajid, Kaleem, Saleem, Nauman, Sohail, Khaleel, Anjum, Taimoor and others from various parts of the city.

Meanwhile,Jhang Bazaar police seized over 100 kites from a kite seller near here on Thursday.On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Bohrr Chowk and arrested the accused identified as Shehbaz and recovered kites, five chemi­cal coated string rolls and other paraphernalia. A case has been registered against the accused.

BODY FOUND ON ROAD

The body of a 56-year-old man namely Shamoon was re­covered from Dunyapur Road in the morning today, said a police source.Police reached out the spot and found the corpse on the road where a lot of blood is stated to have spread around it. Either the deceased was hit by a speeding vehicle or crushed to death under the tyres. Search for the heirs is on and the body has been shifted to THQ hospi­tal, said the police