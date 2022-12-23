Share:

Reham Khan, who is a British-Pakistani journalist and former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, announced that she got married.

Taking to Instagram, Reham shared several images to inform her followers of her third marriage with Mirza Bilal.

The first image shows a picture of a couple holding hands, showing their wedding rings.

"We tied the knot in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband @mirzabilal__ refuses to wear gold as per Muslim tradition," she captioned the picture.

Later, Reham shared images of herself in a wedding dress and along with her husband. "Found my soulmate," she wrote.

"We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦Mirza Bilal⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel," she further wrote on Twitter.

