LAHORE - United States (US) Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole cut Christmas cake among the Christian staff of the Lahore Museum during a ceremony at the museum here on Thursday. The staff from Pakistan Bible Society also attended the ceremony. US Consul General Makaneole felicitated the audience on the advent of Christmas and wished all a safe holiday season, adding that Christmas is about sharing love with each other. The diplomat said Pakistan and the US share strong cultural ties and this museum makes this possible, adding that many exhibits at this museum are a direct reflection of how important our ties are.
