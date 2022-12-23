Share:

LAHORE - United States (US) Con­sul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole cut Christmas cake among the Christian staff of the Lahore Museum during a ceremony at the mu­seum here on Thursday. The staff from Pakistan Bible Society also attended the ceremony. US Con­sul General Makaneole felicitated the audience on the advent of Christmas and wished all a safe holi­day season, adding that Christmas is about shar­ing love with each other. The diplomat said Paki­stan and the US share strong cultural ties and this museum makes this possible, adding that many exhibits at this museum are a direct reflection of how important our ties are.