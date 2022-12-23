Share:

RAWALPINDI/ ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday visited the Rawalpindi Combined Military Hospital (CMH) where he met officers and soldiers who got injured during CTD complex Bannu operation. The prime minister paid tribute to courage and valour of troops who cleared CTD complex Bannu. On this occasion, PM said that the martyrs and their families have rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring safety and security of people of Pakistan. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the prime minister said, “We are determined to fight out terrorism in its all forms and manifestations and breaking nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathisers till achieving peaceful and stable environment.” “Writ of the state will be established at all cost and no one will be allowed to derail the hard earned gains of war on terror achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and valiant Armed Forces,” PM Shehbaz said. ‘Promotion of solar energy’ Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on hursday directed the authorities concerned to complete the solarisation of the government buildings before the onset of summer season. The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the promotion of solar energy, said the utilisation of solar energy was inevitable to improve the economy by reducing import bill of the fuels. Calling for the promotion of solar energy by the private sector, he instructed all the departments to expedite the process of transparent bidding for establishment of solar power plants. The solarisation of the government buildings would also reduce the electricity bills as it was a mode of clean and cheap electricity. The prime minister was briefed that the federal cabinet had already approved a framework for the generation of electricity through solar energy instead of the costly imported fuels. Moreover, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority would define the tariff for mega solar projects by the end of current month which would follow the bidding from the investors. It was told that three solar power plants were being planned including a 1200MW project in Layyah, and of two 600MW each in Muzaffargarh and Trimmu. The prime minister was also briefed on the vision of converting countrywide buildings to solar energy. It was told that an expert consultant had been hired for the solarisation of government buildings. Prime Minister Shehbaz said a centralised and transparent procurement should be opted by all the federal departments. The process should be started from the federal government buildings in Islamabad. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar and Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Advisor Ahad Cheema, and special assistants to the PM Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and senior government officers attended the meeting. All Pakistanis equal in eyes of constitution: PM Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said all Pakistanis, irrespective of the religion they follow, are equal in the eyes of the Constitution as per vision of Quaide-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Addressing a Christmas ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said all minorities are entitled to equal rights of development and progress in Pakistan. He said minorities, especially the Christian community, has played a commendable role in different fields, including defence, humanity, education, and judiciary. ex-mNa daNiyal aziz calls oN Pm Former Member of the National Assembly Daniyal Aziz on Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here. During the meeting, they discussed the matters of mutual interest. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says flood affected people need our support in this difficult time. In a Tweet today, the Prime Minister said he visited flood-hit area of Sindh yesterday where hundreds of thousands of people including the elderly, women & children are facing the worst hardships in harsh winter. He said they are paying the price of the scourge of climate change they did little to cause