Share:

LAHORE - Higher Education Department Government of Punjab Thursday announced winter vacation for all government and private educational institu­tions across Punjab. According to the official no­tification, Higher Education institutions (HEDs) including both public and private sector under jurisdiction of Higher Education Department will observe winter vacations from 24-12- 2022 to 31st of December 2022. All colleges will reopenon Monday 2nd January 2023.