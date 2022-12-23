Share:

PESHAWAR - Nutrition International, in association with the KP Health Department, the National and Provincial Emergency Operation Cell, and the Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, conducted a workshop on Vitamin A Supplementation (VAS) for District Focal Persons (DFPs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday The training’s goal was to sensitise district focal persons on the value of vitamin A in human health, the part DFPs play in the VAS campaign, the proper documentation of vitamin A, and strategies for improving vitamin A coverage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the upcoming NIDs. Dr Faward Ali, PEOC’s Health Officer, discussed the significance of vitamin A and its role in conditions like diarrhoea, pneumonia, and measles. He was grateful for Nutrition International’s (NI) assistance in organising the DFP orientation workshop. Additionally, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is committed to improving the situation regarding vitamin A supplementation through the upcoming January NIDs campaign, and he emphasised the importance of all stakeholders. Shehzad Afzal, National Program Manager, Nutrition International, cited NNS 2018 statistics that show 51.5% of children under the age of five nationwide and 54.9% of children under the age of five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are vitamin A deficient.