Saturday, December 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

15 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Friday

Agencies
December 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Fifteen new dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Friday. The latest Health Department data reveals a total of 15,128 confirmed dengue cases across Punjab this year, with Lahore leading the unfortunate tally at 6,993 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,654, Gujranwala with 1,590, Multan with 1,460 and Faisalabad with 914 cases. In Lahore, 10 more cases were reported on Friday, and three in Multan in last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur reported one case each during the last 24 hours. Currently, 21 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 14 of them in Lahore district hospitals. Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan called upon people to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the Health Department at 1033.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023